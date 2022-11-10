Sunset Limited Amtrak train back on the move after crash in Tornillo

TORNILLO, Texas -- An Amtrak train collided with a farm truck Thursday afternoon, leaving the truck in pieces. According to a spokesman for the El Paso County Sheriff's office, neither the driver of the truck, nor any passengers on the train were injured.

A spokesman says Pacific Union police are on their way to assist in the investigation.

According to Amtrak, the Sunset Limited train 1 and 421, which department New Orleans on Wednesday, is back on the move, operating about 4 hours and 45 minutes late.

Earlier, an Amtrak Alert indicated the Sunset Limited was stopped east of El Paso due to a disabled vehicle on the tracks.

A passenger on the train said her Amtrak train had collided with a vehicle in Tornillo around 3:30 p.m. She said everyone on the train was unharmed.