Sunset Limited Amtrak train back on the move after crash in Tornillo
TORNILLO, Texas -- An Amtrak train collided with a farm truck Thursday afternoon, leaving the truck in pieces. According to a spokesman for the El Paso County Sheriff's office, neither the driver of the truck, nor any passengers on the train were injured.
A spokesman says Pacific Union police are on their way to assist in the investigation.
According to Amtrak, the Sunset Limited train 1 and 421, which department New Orleans on Wednesday, is back on the move, operating about 4 hours and 45 minutes late.
Earlier, an Amtrak Alert indicated the Sunset Limited was stopped east of El Paso due to a disabled vehicle on the tracks.
A passenger on the train said her Amtrak train had collided with a vehicle in Tornillo around 3:30 p.m. She said everyone on the train was unharmed.
My Amtrak train collided with a vehicle in Tornillo, Texas at around 3:30 PM MST. Everyone on the train was unharmed but unfortunately we believe that the person(s) are either in critical condition or passed away on site. My prayers are for the families 💔🙏🏻 #tornillotexas #Texas pic.twitter.com/Zd9nAowzHm— ♡Avii♡ (@aviinix96) November 11, 2022