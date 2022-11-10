Zibanejad scores twice in 700th game as Rangers pound Wings

DETROIT (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored twice in his 700th career game as the New York Rangers snapped a three-game skid by pulling away to an 8-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings. Adam Fox had the go-ahead goal and two assists for the Rangers, who scored six unanswered goals in the third period to avenge a 3-2 overtime loss to Detroit at home Sunday. Chris Kreider extended his point streak to a career-best seven games with a second-period goal and an assist. Barclay Goodrow, Julien Gauthier, Libor Hajek and Jimmy Vesey also scored for New York, which set a season high for goals. Igor Shesterkin made 18 saves. Joe Veleno and Lucas Raymond scored for the Red Wings.

