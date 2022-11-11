Residents say NE mobile home park to ban ‘large breeds of dogs’ after Wednesday’s attack

EL PASO, Texas -- Residents of Heritage Mobile Home Park at 10333 Grouse Rd in northeast El Paso say that the park plans to ban large breeds of dogs from its property.

This comes after a vicious attack that injured three people on Wednesday. Three dogs, reportedly pit bulls, attacked three people, one of whom was an older woman.

ABC-7 reached out to the property management of the mobile home park. They declined to comment at this time, but a sign posted in their office window shows a ban on certain breeds of dogs, as well as weight limits.

One resident said the rules aren't fair to responsible dog owners at the park.

"It's sad," said Cynthia Harper. She owns a pit bull herself.

"Because of one person's neglect and lack of training for their dogs, everyone else has to suffer," she added.

Residents of the park told ABC-7 that the dogs involved in the attack had been loose before, but animal control never "did anything" about them.

El Paso Animal Services told ABC-7 Thursday that Wednesday's call was the first time they had responded to these particular dogs.

They added that the attack is still under investigation at this point.