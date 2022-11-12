Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection resigns

WASHINGTON D.C. -- The Commissioner of the United States Customs and Border Protection, Christopher Magnus, resigned from his position, according to a statement from the White House.

President Joe Biden accepted Magnus' resignation on Saturday night and thanked him for his service.

"President Biden appreciates Commissioner Magnus’ nearly forty years of service and the contributions he made to police reform during his tenure as police chief in three U.S. cities," the statement read.

CNN reported earlier this week that Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas asked Magnus to resign this week.