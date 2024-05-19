Early voting period for May 2024 Primary Runoff Election this week

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The early voting period for the May 2024 Primary Runoff Election begins Monday. ABC-7 spoke with the El Paso County Elections Department to find out everything you need to know before casting your ballot.

What is a runoff election?

A runoff election happens when none of the candidates in a given race receive at least 50 percent of the vote required by law to win a race.

During the March 2024 Primary Election, there were five races that went to May's runoff elections. Four of them are on the Democratic ballot, and one is on the Republican ballot.

Which races are a part of this runoff election?

The four races on the Democratic ballot this May are for State Representative for District 77, District Attorney, Sheriff, and Constable for Precinct #1. There are two candidates for voters to choose from in each of the four races.

You can find a full list of all the Democratic candidates here.

The single race on the Republican ballot is for U.S. Representative for District 23. The two candidates running are current incumbent Tony Gonzales, and Brandon Herrera.

Can I vote in the May 2024 Primary Runoff Election?

El Pasoans who registered to vote on or before April 28 are eligible to vote in the May 2024 Primary Runoff Election.

If you are not yet registered to vote, you will not be able to vote in this election. However, you can register to vote at any time by requesting the necessary forms from the El Paso County Elections Department. To vote in any election, you must register at least 30 days before that election day.

Voters who participated in the March 2024 Primary Election can only vote for candidates in the runoffs who are affiliated with the political party of their choice, as determined by their votes cast in March.

However, those voting in the runoff election who did not vote in March can still choose their party.

What should I bring when I go to vote?

Voters are required to bring photo ID with them when going to cast their ballots. A full list of acceptable forms of identification can be found here.

For other voting questions and expectations, click here or call the El Paso County Elections Department's office at (915) 546-2154.

Early voting and Election Day

The Early voting period starts Monday, May 20, and lasts through Friday, May 24.

For information about about the current election, including voting locations and times, click here.