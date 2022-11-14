Germany’s 14 lead UTSA over Saint Mary’s (TX) 66-59

By The Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jacob Germany scored 14 points as UTSA beat Saint Mary’s (TX) 66-59 on Monday night.

Germany was 6 of 11 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw line for the Roadrunners (2-1). John Buggs III shot 5 for 9, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to add 14 points. Aleu Aleu shot 3 for 5, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with seven points.

The Rattlers (0-1) were led by Emmanuel Ewuzie, who recorded 14 points, six rebounds and four blocks. Ryan Leonard added 11 points, seven rebounds and three steals for Saint Mary’s (TX). In addition, Tyler Caron finished with nine points and two steals.

NEXT UP

UTSA hosts Texas State in its next matchup on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.