Mackenzie Scott announces another $2 billion in donations

Billionaire philanthropist Mackenzie Scott has donated almost $2 billion to more than 300 organizations in the last 7 months, she said in a Medium post Monday. This followed an announcement from her ex-husband and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos that he will donate the majority of his wealth during his lifetime.

Since her divorce from Bezos, Forbes estimates Scott has now given away $14.4 billion to more than 1,500 organizations. Her most recent donation totals $1,990,800,000.

Scott made the announcement on the day Bezos, along with his current partner Lauren Sanchez, told CNN he plans to give away the majority of his $124 billion net worth during his lifetime. And though Bezos did not specify his donations, he said would devote most of his wealth toward combating climate change and unifying humanity.

Bezos had been criticized for not signing the Giving Pledge, a commitment for the world’s wealthiest to dedicate most of their wealth to charity.

A database of Scott’s donations will be posted “soon,” but the Medium post did list the charitable organizations that received aid, ranging from immigrant resources to school districts.

Though specific donation amounts weren’t published, some organizations already announced how much they had received from the philanthropist. Last month, Girl Scouts of the USA said it received its largest ever single individual donation from Scott, totaling $84.5 million.

Scott had gifted $436 million to Habitat for Humanity International and its affiliates in March to promote homeownership in Black and minority communities.

Scott noted many of the 343 organizations she donated to are funds, meaning they “pool donations and spread them across a diverse group of smaller organizations working toward a common cause.”

