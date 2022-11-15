El Paso Fire shares heater and carbon monoxide safety tips ahead of colder months

EL PASO, Texas -- Colder winter temperatures usually means bringing out your jackets and raising the temperature on your heater.

Ahead of the colder season, El Paso Fire Department shares heater and carbon monoxide safety tips.

"So, one of the first dangers we have is people using appliances that are not meant to be warmers for the house," said Enrique Dueñas-Aguilar, El Paso Fire Department Spokesperson.

Dueñas-Aguilar says in the past, people have tried to use stoves or ovens to heat the home. This is both a fire hazard and a carbon-monoxide hazard.

"What we see a lot here are the heater systems, so we are asking people to make sure they are properly maintained. Makes sure they have professional heating service inside the house so that way they are working properly, and there are no leaks," said Duenas-Aguilar.

The fire department suggests properly maintaining heating devices and installing a carbon monoxide detector.

"They can alert you of carbon monoxide in the home," said Duenas-Aguilar, "We got to remember this is an odorless gas, so you actually can't see it, you can't smell it."

This time of year is when carbon monoxide poisoning is most common. Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include:

Headache/ dizziness

Weakness

Upset stomach/vomiting

Chest pain