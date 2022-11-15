Juarez city shelter to close late this month, mayor states anarchy issues

JUAREZ, Chihuahua -- Juarez city shelter "Onix" that was hosting Venezuelan migrants will close on November 25.

Monday, during a news conference, Juarez mayor Cruz Pérez-Cuéllar stated that the city shelter had had issues because it doesn't have the same rules as the other shelters.

This shelter was opened to prevent migrants from being out in cold temperatures.

Now that it will close, those migrants will be transported to two other shelters in the city.

The other city's shelter, "Kiki Romero," and the federal government's "Leona Vicario" will now host those families and migrants who are already working.

According to the city's director of human rights, Santiago González Reyes, these two shelters have the capacity to shelter hundreds of migrants.

The city keeps inviting migrants to go to the shelters and avoid the cold temperatures that are coming to the border in the next couple of days. Migrants are still camping along the river, waiting for an opportunity to cross to the U.S.