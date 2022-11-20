NMSU releases statement regarding deadly shooting.

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico- After the deadly shooting on the University of New Mexico's campus involving an NMSU basketball player and a UNM student, Chancellor Dan Arvizu has issued a statement via email.

Arvizu acknowledges the incident that took place between the two students and that he has spoken with UNM President, Garnet Stokes.

He added that some of the NMSU staff stayed behind in order to be with the student who is still in the hospital.

For any one needing any type of emotional support there will be councelling staff on hand at the NMSU campus, Arvizu also shared in the document.

This is what the statement said:

November 20, 2022

To our NMSU students, their parents, our employees, our Aggie alumni and our fans:

I’m certain many of you have heard of the devastating events that unfolded this weekend in Albuquerque

ahead of our basketball game against the University of New Mexico. There are some details that we

know, but unfortunately, there is some important information we still do not know. I believe it’s important

that no one rush to judgement until all the facts are made available.

We know that one of our student athletes is now in the hospital following an altercation on the UNM

campus. We also know another person has lost their life following that altercation. Any untimely passing

is a tragedy, but it’s especially heartbreaking when it involves students and happens on a university

campus. I’ve spoken with UNM President Garnett Stokes and relayed my sympathies and those of our

entire NMSU community.

Both universities agreed to postpone the basketball game and our team returned home yesterday. Some of

our Athletics personnel stayed behind in Albuquerque to be with our student athlete. NMSU personnel

have been in contact with investigators and have been cooperating with law enforcement throughout.

The additional circumstances surrounding this incident are still being investigated. As a result, there isn’t

much further we can say at this time. I’m confident all the relevant details will come out in time. That

information will then help to inform our next steps as a university.

I realize this situation may cause some of our students and employees to feel uneasy. We encourage

anyone who may need additional support, including counseling services, to contact the Aggie Health and

Wellness Center at 575-646-6428.