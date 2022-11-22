Georgia early voting allowed to continue on Saturday

A Georgia appeals court has left in place a lower court order ruling allowing counties to offer early voting on November 26th in the state's Senate runoff election.

Election officials said early voting the Saturday after Thanksgiving violated a state law.

Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker are in a runoff on December 6th after neither got a majority of the vote earlier this month.

Early in-person voting in the runoff election will officially begin today in at least one of Georgia’s 159 counties.