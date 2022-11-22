House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy calls for DHS secretary’s resignation during visit to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Texas District 23 Representative Tony Gonzales toured the U.S. - Mexico border in El Paso today and met with local border patrol leaders.

The number of migrants crossing the border daily, which was called unprecedented by Gonzales, was one of the topics discussed in the briefing.

They also talked about how Congress and border patrol leadership can work together to secure the southern border, as well as boost employment in the border patrol workforce.

McCarthy added that President Biden's policies, which he referred to as open border polices, are damaging the United States, and leading to increased crime and fentanyl related deaths.

“You know, just in the last two years, [and] I’ve been to the border numerous times, but I’ve been to El Paso more than President Biden has been to any place in his 40 years in elected office" said McCarthy.

"I think it would be important for him to come see what his polices are doing, and the damage that it’s doing to our country" he added.

Gonzales claimed that open border policies, that he blames on the Biden Administration, are not only causing an immigration crisis, but a trade crisis as well.

“These 16 border trips, they’ve been to talk about security. You know what we’re not talking about? Commerce" said Gonzales.

"Commerce and trade, there’s so much more that El Paso has to offer to the world, re-shoring, taking stuff that’s happening in China, re-shoring it to the United States and our partners in Mexico. We don’t have those discussions. Why? Because our border is wide open" he added.

Both McCarthy and Gonzales, along with others who spoke at Tuesday's media event following the border tour, called for the resignation of the Department of Homeland Security's secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

They accused Mayorkas of lying to the American public about the state of the U.S. - Mexico border.

“By what Mayorkas has created, he’s made America be that final link in human trafficking. That has got to stop" said McCarthy.