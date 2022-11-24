ABC-7 First Alert: Winter storm impacts on the Borderland

Hi everyone and happy Thanksgiving! Hope your day has been merry and that your bellies are full...or will be full! But besides the holiday, we have a major winter storm that will be impacting our area for the next two days. After that, our temps will rebound to the low 60s with pleasant weather for Sat and Sunday.

Let me break down this winter storm for you. It is currently moving towards our area, and already is bringing snow to the Sacramento mts, and some of us in El Paso have seen some snowflakes and rain sprinkles as well. This rain/snowflake activity will continue off and on for the next several hours and overnight.

Temperatures will stay above freezing for El Paso late tonight, so we are not expecting any accumulation for El Paso or Dona Ana counties. Elsewhere, however, we are- the Sac mts are forecasted to get over a foot of snow in many areas, and Hudspeth and Culberson counties are also expected to get anywhere from 1-10" of snow. It all depends on what the temperatures look like and how much moisture comes out of this system.

My personal forecast is this: EP/LC will see flakes but no accumulation. Hudspeth and Culberson counties will see 1-10", and the Sacs will see anywhere from 5-12"+ depending on elevation. Tomorrow's highs will only be in the mid 40s for Black Friday...brrrr. We will also be seeing multiple rounds of rain/snow showers tomorrow throughout the day. Bundle up everyone, and wait just a few days to get back to warmer weather!