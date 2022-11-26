Skip to Content
Multiple people hit on Loop 375 near Ascarate Park

Dylan McKim
EL PASO, Texas -- At least two people were hit by a car on Loop 375 near Ascarate Park, according to initial reports.

Authorities tell ABC-7 that one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and another was taken with minor injuries.

The crash appears to have happened in the westbound lanes of the Border Highway and is causing a traffic delay. The picture at the top of this story shows the red brake lights of cars stalled in the westbound lanes. Multiple emergency vehicles are on the scene.

It is unclear why the people were on the roadway.

ABC-7 is working to figure out more information.

