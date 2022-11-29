Charlie Clark Nissan of El Paso announces the death of “Nana,” who was featured in many of its commercials

EL PASO, Texas -- The grandmother of car dealer Charlie Clark, who was featured prominently in many of his commercials and known across many regions of Texas, has died.

Charlie Clark Nissan of El Paso announced news of the passing of Mari Cruz Aurora Aguirre, known to may viewers as "Nana."

In the post, "Nana" was described as a symbols of our Nanas.

"She was and will continue to be a pillar to all who knew her. Rest In Peace Nana from RGV, El Paso, Laredo.. Our Nana!," reads the post.

Funeral arrangements were not immediately available.