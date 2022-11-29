Skip to Content
News
By
New
Published 6:51 PM

Charlie Clark Nissan of El Paso announces the death of “Nana,” who was featured in many of its commercials

Courtesy: Charlie Clark Nissan
Courtesy: Charlie Clark Nissan
Courtesy: Charlie Clark Nissan

EL PASO, Texas -- The grandmother of car dealer Charlie Clark, who was featured prominently in many of his commercials and known across many regions of Texas, has died.

Charlie Clark Nissan of El Paso announced news of the passing of Mari Cruz Aurora Aguirre, known to may viewers as "Nana."

In the post, "Nana" was described as a symbols of our Nanas.

"She was and will continue to be a pillar to all who knew her. Rest In Peace Nana from RGV, El Paso, Laredo.. Our Nana!," reads the post.

Funeral arrangements were not immediately available.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

David Gonzalez

ABC-7’s digital content director

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content