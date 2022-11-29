El Paso Water discuss proposed surcharge for new customers, vote to take place in January

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Water's Public Service Board discussed a proposed surcharge for new customers in certain parts of El Paso in their fiscal year 2023-2024 budget meeting Tuesday.

ABC-7 originally reported that the board would vote on imposing the surcharge Tuesday, November 29. We have since learned this was an error on El Paso Water's part. The vote will take place in January 2023.

ABC-7 first broke the news of the proposed surcharge earlier in November.

A study conducted by El Paso water found that the average household pays 61 dollars a month for their bill. An additional 59 dollars will be added if the surcharge is passed. The study also recommends for the charge be paid for 30 years.

The surcharge will not affect everyone in El Paso.

All new metered homes and businesses in certain areas of El Paso experiencing rapid growth, including sections of the northwest, northeast, and portions of east El Paso, are places that would be hit with this surcharge.

All existing El Paso water customers will not be hit with this new proposed charge.