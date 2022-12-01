WATCH LIVE: District Attorney Yvonne Rosales appears in court Thursday afternoon

UPDATE: DA Yvonne Rosales has left the courtroom.

UPDATE 12:56 PM: DA Yvonne Rosales just arrived in the courtroom.

EL PASO, Texas -- Following an hours-long court hearing Wednesday involving the accused Walmart mass shooting case, the hearing will resume Thursday afternoon.

The state judge presiding over the case ordered District Attorney Yvonne Rosales to appear.

During a previous hearing, Judge Sam Medrano ordered D.A. Rosales, former lead prosecutor Curtis Cox and Vinton Municipal Judge Roger Rodriguez to appear in court Wednesday.

However, it was a no-show for Rosales and Rodriguez. Cox made an appearance but was late.

The only person from the District Attorney's office was Charles Vance, who had only been with the D.A.'s office for three months. He also wasn't assigned to the case.

The focus of Wednesday's hearing was to determine who violated the Judge's gag order.

Back on July 1, Judge Medrano issued a gag order. This was because the D.A. had been talking to the media about the case.

Days later, the gag order was violated after it was reported that someone from a victim's family had sent out e-mails to the media.

The gag order prohibits anyone involved in the case, including the victims' families, from talking to the media about the case.

The email came from the address of Rosa Maria Valdez Garcia, the widow of Hoffmann.

In a report, attorney Justin Underwood, who was assigned to represent the Hoffmann family by Judge Medrano, alleged that Roger Rodriguez, a Vinton municipal judge, impersonated the family and sent that email along with his wife, Anne.

Underwood also claimed that Hoffman had been threatened by Rodriguez.

The family members of one Walmart shooting victim testified in court regarding the gag order Wednesday.

Thomas Hoffman, the son of one of the victims, testified that he had met Roger Rodriguez and his wife following the July 1 hearing. He said D.A. Rosales introduced them as Rosales' legal advisor.

Hoffman said Rodriguez would share conspiracy theories about the shooting.

Rodriguez also said he had people to protect him and had snipers everywhere.

When the widow of Hoffman testified in court, she said Rodriguez was a "terrible guy."

The family started recording conversations with Rodriguez after distrust.

Cox also testified in court but would invoke his Fifth Amendment right to remain silent.

Judge Medrano said the Hoffmans had not violated his order.

The status hearing will continue at 1 p.m. Thursday. A show-cause hearing may also occur.

Judge Medrano ordered Rosales to appear. If she does not appear in court, the judge said he would file a writ of attachment and could take her into custody if necessary.

