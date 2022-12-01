England’s Rice admits mid-season World Cup taking its toll

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — It’s time to take note when even Declan Rice admits a mid-season World Cup is proving physically challenging, The workhorse England midfielder said he was feeling the strain after playing three games already in Qatar with a match against Senegal in the round of 16 coming up Sunday. Rice said “You know what? It’s been a little bit tough on the legs.” He played the entirety of his country’s opening two Group B games but was substituted after 58 minutes of the 3-0 win against Wales on Tuesday.

