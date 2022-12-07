Is Roger Rodriguez still the municipal court judge for the Village of Vinton?

EL PASO COUNTY, Texas -- In the aftermath of the resignation of El Paso county's District Attorney Yvonne Rosales, questions still remain about Roger Rodriguez, a man who was considered a representative to the D.A.'s office and who is accused of intimidating and imitating the family of a Walmart shooting victim.

The biggest question is: Where is Roger Rodriguez?

ABC-7 has tried to contact Rodriguez and his wife, Anne, at their home in El Paso on multiple occasions with no success.

But there is also a question of whether or not Rodriguez is still the municipal court judge for the Village of Vinton, Texas.

According to the Village of Vinton website, Rodriguez is still the appointed judge for the village.

The website says Rodriguez was appointed by city council to that position in 2007.

However, a city council meeting agenda from Tuesday shows that Rodriguez may no longer be the appointed judge for the village.

An executive session agenda item for the Dec. 6 meeting says, "consider and take action on the appointment of a municipal court judge for the next term of office commencing January 1, 2023."

ABC-7 has reached out to Vinton mayor Rachel Quintana to see if Rodriguez is still the municipal court judge. The newsroom has not heard back as of 11 a.m.

Stay with ABC-7 as we continue to follow this developing story.