Police dashcam video of NMSU Men’s Basketball coaches and shooting released

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico- Dashcam video of New Mexico State University Head Men's Basketball Greg Heiar and assistant coach Dominique Taylor has been released to the media.

Video shows NMSU Men's Basketball player, Mike Peake getting attacked by three men and shot by three men.

The video also shows Peake returning fire and killing UNM student Brandon Travis who first shot at the basketball player.

In the dashcam video Coach Heiar said "You're going to tell me what's going on? I don't really know anything."

Coach Taylor can be heard saying he had received multiple missed calls from other players on the basketball team.