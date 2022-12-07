“That’s my only weapon:” New body camera video shows NMSU basketball player Mike Peake speaking with police from hospital bed

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Newly released lapel camera video, coming from New Mexico State Police, shows investigators talking with NMSU basketball player Mike Peake in a hospital room where he was recovering from injures he sustained in the November 19th shooting that left UNM student Brandon Travis dead.

In the video obtained by our sister station KOAT in Albuquerque, Peake can be heard talking with investigators from a hospital bed about how he can get his gun back.

An investigator can be heard asking Peake to fill out consent forms that would allow NMSP to search and forensically examine his gun and tablet.

"So, what would y'all be doing with the weapon? I know what y'all doing with the tablet," said Peake to the investigator.

The investigator then explained to Peake that his gun would be taken to a lab to make sure it was the same one used in the shooting.

"Do you mind if I call my lawyer first?" Peake then asked.

Peake can be seen calling his lawyer, who doesn't pick up. The investigator then explained how it would be "quicker" to sign the consent forms, as no search warrants would have to be issued.

He then assures to Peake that he's not trying to pressure him into signing the forms at that moment, and that he can still talk with his lawyer about it. This is when Peake begins to ask about how and when he'd be able to get his gun back.

"Y'all just take it to my house or I will have to come up here and get it?" asked Peake of his weapon.

The officer then told him he'd "probably" have to drive back up to Albuquerque to retrieve it.