Skip to Content
News
By
Updated
today at 2:48 PM
Published 2:46 PM

New Texas taskforce launched to track down ‘gotaways’ at border; will use K9s, drones

MGN

AUSTIN, Texas -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced Friday a new "elite" taskforce to track down and apprehend migrants who've evaded capture in the United States.

The new border taskforce includes the use of tracking K9s and drone operators. According to the Governor's Office, it will also gather intelligence, disrupt human smuggling, and identify scouts.

The Governor's Office reports 73,000 gotaways were reported in November alone and that in fiscal year 2022 there were 600,000 gotaways.

The taskforce is part of Operation Lone Star, a border security initiative launched by Gov. Abbott in March 2021 in response to rising border crossings.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

David Gonzalez

ABC-7’s digital content director

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content