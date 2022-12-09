New Texas taskforce launched to track down ‘gotaways’ at border; will use K9s, drones

AUSTIN, Texas -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced Friday a new "elite" taskforce to track down and apprehend migrants who've evaded capture in the United States.

The new border taskforce includes the use of tracking K9s and drone operators. According to the Governor's Office, it will also gather intelligence, disrupt human smuggling, and identify scouts.

The Governor's Office reports 73,000 gotaways were reported in November alone and that in fiscal year 2022 there were 600,000 gotaways.

The taskforce is part of Operation Lone Star, a border security initiative launched by Gov. Abbott in March 2021 in response to rising border crossings.