No. 18 Gonzaga rolls to 7th straight over Washington 77-60

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Drew Timme scored 22 points, Julian Strawther added 18 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 18 Gonzaga pulled away in the second half for a 77-60 win over in-state rival Washington. Facing off for the first time since 2019 with games canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bulldogs won their seventh straight over the Huskies. Dating back to 1998, Gonzaga has won 14 of the last 15 games in the series. Gonzaga extended the nation’s longest home win streak to 70 games, the longest since Arizona won 71 straight at home from 1987-92. Keion Brooks Jr. led Washington with 14 points but was hampered by major foul trouble.

