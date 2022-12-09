Sheriff’s detective injured in narcotics operation that prompted SISD lockdown

EL PASO, Texas -- A Sheriff's Office detective was injured by a man attempting to flee a narcotics operation at the Petro Truck stop Thursday, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

The incident led to a lockdown of all Socorro ISD schools in the area.

Officials say 22-year-old David Angel Roque was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit.

Officials say the Sheriff's Office was conducting the narcotics operation at 1295 Horizon Blvd when at around 1:10 p.m. Roque tried to flee in his vehicle. Officials say as Roque drove off through the Petro parking lot, he struck the detective and a Sheriff's Office vehicle.

Roque was charged with criminal attempted capital murder. He had two outstanding criminal warrants for manufacture delivery of a controlled substance.

Officials say there was an officer-involved shooting but did not indicate who fired shots.

Officials say the detective was taken to a hospital with injuries and has since been released.

The Socorro Independent School District placed all of its schools in the area on lockdown during the incident. The lockdown was lifted by 6 p.m.

The sheriff's detective's name was not released.