16-year-old Organ Mountain High School student killed in pedestrian-involved crash in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - A 16-year-old boy was killed in a crash on Bataan Memorial East, according to the Las Cruces Police Department.

18-year-old Isaiah Angel Anthony Gutierrez was arrested Friday evening and is charged with one felony count of involuntary manslaughter, according to Las Cruces police.

Gutierrez has been booked in the Doña Ana County Detention Center, and police have stated he is being held without bond.

According to the police department's investigation, just before 4 p.m., on Friday, Dec. 9th, police were called out to the scene of a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Bataan Memorial East.

Traffic investigators said they believe the 16-year-old was walking along the sidewalk that parallels Bataan Memorial East when he was struck by a white Chevrolet Tahoe that was traveling east.

Officers arrived to find the 16-year-old boy deceased. A press release regarding the crash said that Gutierrez, identified as the driver of the Tahoe, remained on scene.

Investigators say that excessive speed may have been a contributing factor in the crash. Alcohol does not appear to be involved in the fatal collision according to police.

The 16-year-old has not been identified, but police he was a student at Organ Mountain High School.

This is the second fatality this year involving an Organ Mountain High School student, following the death of football player Abe Romero.