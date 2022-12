EL PASO, Texas - A crash is blocking all lanes on I-10 East from mile marker 2 to mile marker 3, which is near Vinton, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Department.

The crash happened at approximately 9:45 a.m. Saturday morning, according to TXDOT's incident report.

No injuries have been reported, according to the sheriff's department.

The sheriff's office has not stated when the lanes are expected to be cleared.