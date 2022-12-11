ABC-7 First Alert: Storm enters tomorrow with strong winds and rain and snow chance

Happy Sunday everyone...I hope your day has been very enjoyable. However, we are now at the end of our period of good days, as a strong storm system will enter our area tomorrow which is going to bring us all kinds of weather.

I think the first thing that will be noticeable are the increase in winds- that will happen certainly by midday tomorrow. Most of us will experience wind speeds from 25-35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. But, those of you on the east and northeast sides of town, I do expect those winds to be stronger for you from time to time- 45-50 mph gusts will be possible. The Sac mts will see the strongest winds, up to about 60 mph in the higher elevations!

A cold front will move across the region Monday evening, I'm thinking between 6-10 pm tomorrow. The winds will be strongest as it passes, they will shift to be more out of the west, and it will also give us a chance for rain.

Rain chances will be pre-frontal (meaning before the front passes...as the front provides lift for the rain/snow and essentially pushes them forward), and so we can see some of that tomorrow afternoon. The timing of the rain will be after 4 PM and last through the night. Some areas may see some snow as well...I'm thinking some snowflakes for EP and LC (especially in the mountains), but accumulation in the Gila and Sacs. About 1-5 inches is expected at most.

Winds will stick aorund for Tuesday, but will be slightly weaker. Highs for Tuesday and beyond will only be in the low 50s :(. Stay safe and warm!