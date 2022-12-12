Swimming body FINA rebrands as World Aquatics

MELBOURNE (AP) — FINA has run international swimming competitions for more than a century. Now it is rebranding itself as World Aquatics ahead of the next Olympics in Paris in 2024. World Aquatics says the new brand is more inclusive of events such as diving, water polo and artistic swimming. World Aquatics president Husain Al-Musallam says many competitors didn’t know that the old name of FINA was short for International Swimming Federation in French. The new name will be phased in gradually in 2023 before the World Aquatics Championships in July. It continues a trend toward shorter, simpler English-language names for international sports bodies.

