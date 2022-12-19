Orlov scores in OT, Caps hand Red Wings 6th straight loss

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nic Dowd scored twice in 11 seconds, Dmitry Orlov had the overtime winner and the Washington Capitals won their second in a row by beating the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 with Alex Ovechkin still waiting for his next major milestone. Ovechkin, for a third consecutive game, was unable to score his 801st goal and tie Gordie Howe for second on the NHL career list. He remained stuck on 800 with Howe’s sons Mark and Marty in attendance. Even without a goal from Ovechkin, the Capitals will take the victory on Orlov’s goal with 21.3 seconds left in 3-on-3 overtime. The Red Wings have lost six in a row.

