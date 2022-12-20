Boris Becker returns to limelight after months in prison

BERLIN (AP) — Tennis great Boris Becker is heading for the limelight again. German broadcaster SAT.1 was due Tuesday evening to air the first interview with Becker since his release from prison for bankruptcy offenses. The TV channel quoted the 55-year-old as saying his time in prison had taught him “a hard lesson, a very expensive one, a very painful one.” The three-time Wimbledon champion’s was deported to his native Germany last week after serving eight months of a 2 1/2-year sentence in Britain. Organizers of the annual Berlin film festival said next year’s installment will feature the premiere of an as-yet untitled documentary about Becker by Oscar-winning director Alex Gibney.

