Migrants turn to music to keep spirits high

EL PASO, Texas -- As migrants find themselves on the streets of downtown El Paso for an extended period of time waiting to get to their final destination - some of them are finding creative ways to keep their hopes up.

During an interview with ABC-7 Monday, One group of migrants turned to music to share the experience from their journey - singing and rapping improvised verses about their journey and experience.

ABC-7's Brianna Perez who recorded the video of the migrants singing on social media posted... "During challenging times, migrants sleeping on El Paso streets turn to music as refuge, and to express the tough journey that brought them here.