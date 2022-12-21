Skip to Content
News
By
New
Published 5:45 PM

El Paso Convention Center preparations to house migrants from cold

KVIA

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso city officials and the Office of Emergency provided the media with a tour of its temporary migrant shelter center at the El Paso Convention Center.

Preparation for the center is still underway.

The convention center is one of several facilities being used to respond to the migrant influx.

The announcement to increase capacity was made Tuesday night, ahead of an expected arctic blast that will plunge temperatures in the Borderland to the teens.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

David Gonzalez

ABC-7’s digital content director

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content