El Paso Convention Center preparations to house migrants from cold

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso city officials and the Office of Emergency provided the media with a tour of its temporary migrant shelter center at the El Paso Convention Center.

Preparation for the center is still underway.

The convention center is one of several facilities being used to respond to the migrant influx.

The announcement to increase capacity was made Tuesday night, ahead of an expected arctic blast that will plunge temperatures in the Borderland to the teens.