An arctic blast could snowball into a bomb cyclone

The National Weather Service says we could see brutal, "once-in-a-generation" winter weather this week.

They're predicting a bomb cyclone will hit the U.S. today into tomorrow. That's a brutal storm that rapidly intensifies in 24 hours.

Winter weather alerts are in store for more than 90 million people with possible life-threatening weather in parts of the country today.

Holiday air traveler could see delays and cancellations.

Big U.S. airlines like United, American, Delta and Southwest have issued fee waivers to travelers who wish to reschedule their flights in anticipation of the big storm.