French federation plans contract talks with coach Deschamps

PARIS (AP) — France coach Didier Deschamps will meet with French soccer federation president Noël Le Graët next week to discuss a new contract. Deschamps has been in charge for 10 years. He has led Les Bleus to three major finals and won the 2018 World Cup. France lost a thrilling World Cup final to Argentina on Sunday in Qatar and was beaten in the European Championship final by Portugal six years ago. His contract expires at the end of this year and Le Graët is confident Deschamps will continue. Le Graët told Ouest-France newspaper “He holds all the cards” after being set a target of reaching the semifinals in Qatar.

