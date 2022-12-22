Skip to Content
News
By
New
Published 1:55 PM

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett ready to go after 2nd concussion

KVIA

By WILL GRAVES
AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett is taking extra precautions as he returns from the concussion protocol for a second time this season. Pickett will wear a larger helmet that offers more protection for the back of his head when the Steelers face Las Vegas on Christmas Eve. Pickett says each of the two concussions he’s sustained this season came when the back of his head hit the Acrisure Stadium turf. Pickett added he’s not worried that he’s become concussion prone and believes the decision to have him miss a win over Carolina on Dec. 18 was the right call.

Article Topic Follows: News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content