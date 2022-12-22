Three-time Olympic champion Lyu tests positive for doping
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Three-time Olympic weightlifting champion Lyu Xiaojun of China has tested positive in a doping case. The International Testing Agency says Lyu tested positive for the endurance boosting hormone EPO on Oct. 30 while he was training. The substance which helps produce more red blood cells is banned in sports. The Chinese star is provisionally suspended while a disciplinary case is prosecuted. Lyu is now aged 38 and was the oldest-ever weightlifting Olympic gold medalist winning the men’s 81-kilogram category in Tokyo last year. He said then he would target the 2024 Paris Olympics.