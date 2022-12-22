Skip to Content
Warming centers set to open across El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Warming centers will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25 at the following El Paso locations

· Galatzan Recreation Center 650 Wallenberg Dr.

· Marty Robbins Rec Center 11600 Vista Del Sol Dr.

· Memorial Senior Center 1800 Byron St.

· Chaleo Acosta Sports Center 4321 Delta Dr.

· Veterans Rec Center 5301 Salem Dr.

· Valle Bajo Community Center 7380 Alameda Dr.

The centers are a collaboration between the Office of Emergency Management (OEM), the City's Parks and Recreation Department, and the Extreme Weather Task Force.

The OEM and the Department of Health caution residents to limit their time outside.

David Gonzalez

