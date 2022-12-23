Las Cruces man charged with vehicular homicide after killing two women in head-on crash

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A man is being charged with vehicular homicide following a deadly crash in Las Cruces that killed two women.

Police say 31-year-old Nicholas Esteban Gurrola struck an SUV on Spruce Ave. and Virginia St. Thursday night.

The initial investigation determined that Gurrola's minivan first side-swiped a vehicle before plowing head-on into the SUV.

Two women, whose names have not yet been released, were the driver and front passenger of the SUV. They were pronounced dead on scene. Another passenger was flown to University Medical Center in El Paso in critical condition. A 2-year-old child, another passenger, was also injured in the crash. Police say her condition is unknown at this time.

Investigators say Gurrola tried running away from the crash, but was detained by a witness on scene.

He is being charged with two felony counts of vehicular homicide involving alcohol or drugs, and one felony count of causing a crash that results in great bodily injury by motor vehicle.

He is being held without bond.