Migrants sleep through an Artic storm that brings below freezing temperatures

EL PASO, Texas - The powerful Arctic storm has placed many under weekend weather alerts with warnings of life-threatening wind chills, blizzards, and ice storms. The Artic storm has reached the US-Mexico border.

Some migrants in the El Paso community are forced to brave the winter cold by sleeping on the streets. Temperatures dropped to as low as 18 degrees this morning, with windchill at 7 degrees.

Many migrants are bundled up in jackets, blankets, and layered clothes. Migrants sleep on cardboard to avoid the cold pavements.

Although the convention center has opened up to the migrants many still remain on the cold streets because they did not cross with asylum papers.