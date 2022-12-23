Tips on surviving the holidays with family

EL PASO, Tx -- We all know that feeling. The moment when holiday cheer turns into holiday stress. You don't have to give in to the chaos of the season, however. According to Lupita Peña, a counselor with El Paso's Emergence Health Network, everyone should take some time for themselves this year.

You may feel pressure to spend a lot of time with friends and family, but Peña says it's okay to decline invitations and create a space for yourself. Also, make some time to work through your feelings, or seek help from a professional.

If you do decide to attend a holiday gathering, don't give into the pressure to overindulge. Peña says adding alcohol to an already stressful situation will not help you.

Most importantly, Peña recommends going out of your way to be nice to your neighbor. She says you never know what the person next to you is going through.