Ukraine’s Shakhtar tackles FIFA on $42M transfer market case

GENEVA (AP) — Shakhtar Donetsk’s chief executive says it will be tough to win a $42 million claim for compensation from FIFA at the Court of Arbitration for Sport though a clear message has been sent by taking the case to sport’s highest court. Shakhtar is determined not to be a pushover in the January transfer window. Shakhtar CEO Sergei Palkin tells The Associated Press “we will not accept that our players should be sold at discounts.” Shakhtar went to CAS seeking compensation after losing control of some players during the Russian invasion as other teams gained from FIFA’s emergency transfer rules that let players suspend contracts.

