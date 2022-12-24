Hawaii tops WSU, advances to 1st Diamond Head Classic final

HONOLULU (AP) — Samuta Avea scored 19 points and tournament host Hawaii advanced to the final of the Diamond Head Classic for the first time with a 62-51 victory over Washington State. Hawaii, which has hosted the event 11 times since 2009, will play SMU in the championship game on Sunday. The Classic wasn’t played in 2019 because of COVID-19 and COVID also forced the cancellation of last year’s final between Stanford and Vanderbilt. Avea made 8 of 14 shots with two 3-pointers for the Rainbow Warriors (8-3). Jovon McClanahan finished with 16 points on 6-of-7 shooting, adding six rebounds and four assists. Noel Coleman scored 13. TJ Bamba led the Cougars (5-7) with 19 points on 6-of-18 shooting.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.