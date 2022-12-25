Super maxi Andoo Comanche leads Sydney-Hobart fleet

SYDNEY (AP) — Super maxi Andoo Comanche overcame a challenging start in a dramatic opening to the Sydney to Hobart race to take the lead as the 108-strong fleet benefits from favorable winds. Six hours into the race Andoo Comanche was leading from LawConnect, Black Jack and Hamilton Island Wild Oats with the four super maxis in close proximity along the south coast of New South Wales state. The first retirement of the race came within two hours of the start with 40-foot two-handed boat Avalanche pulling out with a broken bowsprit reducing the fleet to 108 boats.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.