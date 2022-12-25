With Curry out, Poole scores 32 and Warriors beat Grizzlies

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jordan Poole scored 32 points — highlighted by emphatic one-handed slam off a pass from Draymond Green in the third — to outduel Ja Morant before being ejected, and the Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies 123-109 on Sunday night in a rematch of the Western Conference semifinals won by Golden State. Morant scored 36 points while debuting his first Nike signature “Ja 1” shoe for the Grizzlies’ first Christmas Day game ever. Klay Thompson added 24 points and nine rebounds and Donte DiVincenzo had 19 points as the Warriors played their 10th straight Christmas game.

