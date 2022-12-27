Notre Dame beats Jacksonville, snaps 3-game losing streak

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Marcus Hammond scored 15 points, Dane Goodwin added 12 points and Notre Dame beat Jacksonville 59-43 to snap a three-game losing streak. Notre Dame won a game with less than 60 points scored for the first time since Jan. 3, 2018. The Irish only had 21 points in the first half but scored 22 in the opening 10 minutes of the second. Notre Dame went ahead by double digits for the first time with 6:11 left in the second half. J.J. Starling and Cormac Ryan, two of Notre Dame’s top-three scorers, each went 0 for 5 from the field in the first half. Ryan started 0 for 7 until scoring at the 12:49 mark of the second half, but the three-point play came during a 15-2 run as Notre Dame built a 45-36 lead.

