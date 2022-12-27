Packers put DL Dean Lowry on injured reserve with calf issue

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay has placed defensive lineman Dean Lowry on injured reserve after a calf issue caused him to leave the Packers’ 26-20 victory at Miami on Sunday. The move will end Lowry’s streak of 101 consecutive regular-season games played. Lowry started 12 games this season and had 43 tackles to rank second among Packers defensive linemen. Lowry had a career-high five sacks last season, but had only half a sack this season. The Packers also signed wide receiver Bo Melton off the Seattle Seahawks practice squad and released linebacker Tipa Galeai from injured reserve.

