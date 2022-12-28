Moriyasu keeps Japan job after reaching World Cup last 16
TOKYO (AP) — Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu has been reappointed to the job after the Samurai Blue reached the last 16 of this month’s World Cup. He is now expected to lead the team again at the 2026 World Cup which will be hosted by Mexico, Canada, and the United States. Moriyasu led Japan to wins over former world champions Spain and Germany in group play in Qatar before the team lost to Croatia in a penalty shootout. The Japan Football Association did not disclose contract terms.