The soda market is flat, but not for Dr. Pepper

(CNN)-The soda market continues to go flat as Americans cut back on bubbly beverages but one brand has continued to grow.

It may be just what the doctor ordered, Dr. Pepper, that is.

For a century, Dr. Pepper has marketed itself as the odd one out, a quirky alternative to mainstream brands like Coca-Cola and Pepsi.

Keurig Dr. Pepper is America's third largest soft drink maker, and is gaining on the competition.

In fact, Dr. Pepper grew its dollar share by 9% from 2003 to 2021.

That may not sound like much, but it's impressive compared to a 26% drop in the carbonated soft drink category overall.

According to Beverage Digest’s latest data, Coca-Cola controlled about 40% of the U.S. retail market.

Pepsi is in second place with 29%, but Keurig Dr. Pepper continues to grow with a roughly 25% share of the market.