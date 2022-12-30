Bucs’ Gabbert, brothers rescue people in Tampa chopper crash

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert became an unexpected hero when a helicopter crashed into a bay. Gabbert and his two brothers were on jet skis Thursday when they heard a “faint noise” on the water. They arrived to find four people who were involved in a helicopter crash. Gabbert put two people on his jet ski and his brothers helped a third person. The fourth was helped by authorities. Tampa Bay police made Gabbert an honorary member of their marine unit on Friday.

