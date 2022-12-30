Burton scores 31, Pitt beats No. 25 North Carolina 74-72

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jamarius Burton scored a career-high 31 points, Blake Hinson had seven points in the final minute and a half and Pittsburgh knocked off No. 25 North Carolina 76-74. Burton was 14 of 17 from the field and had six rebounds. Pitt win its fourth straight game and is unbeaten in Athletic Coast Conference play. Pitt went ahead for good with 1:28 remaining when Hinson made a 3-pointer. North Carolina made it 74-72 on Tyler Nickel’s layup with two seconds left but Pitt ran out the clock to end the Tar Heels’ four-game winning streak.

